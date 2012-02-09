* U.S. lawyer won big payouts for 1998 Italy tragedy
* Says Carnival responsible for actions of Italian unit
* Insurers will force industry to improve safety
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Feb 9 Insurers stung by
multi-million dollar claims over the Concordia shipwreck will
demand higher safety standards from the cruise industry, a
lawyer who will file suits this month against Carnival Corp
for more than 70 plaintiffs said on Thursday.
"There are many ways of bringing about change. One is
legislation, but the second one is private. In a pure capitalism
world, if the insurance company has to pay more money for claims
then they will have more (safety and training) requirements,"
said U.S. lawyer John Arthur Eaves.
Eaves represents clients from six countries and is urging
other survivors and relatives of victims of the wreck of the
Costa Concordia liner to sue the parent company in the United
States rather than the subsidiary in Italy to increase
compensation payments and help push through worldwide changes.
"By increasing the value of each claim, it makes the cruise
industry take notice so that in the future they will invest more
in training, in technology and they will cooperate with the
proposed changes that we hope to make with the law," he told a
news conference.
"We will focus on the practices of Carnival because we
believe they set the industry standards and set the pace."
The first suits will be filed, most likely in Florida, in
about two weeks, said Eaves, whose firm won compensation of some
$2 million for each family of the 20 people who died when a U.S.
military jet clipped a ski gondola cable in northern Italy in
1998. Carnival is based in Miami.
Eaves said the amount of money the ship's owner Costa
Cruises had offered survivors was "disrespectful for people who
had to go through a Titanic experience".
Costa last month offered about 11,000 euros ($14,600) to
each of the more than 3,000 injured passengers who survived the
wreck when the Concordia ran aground off the Tuscan island of
Giglio and capsized on Jan. 13.
The company blamed the ship's captain, Francesco Schettino,
for the accident.
Schettino, who prosecutors say sailed too close to the
island where it was torn open by rocks, is under house arrest on
charges of multiple manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and
abandoning ship.
Eaves said Carnival, the world's No. 1 cruise operator and
Costa's parent, would survive the lawsuits.
"I don't think that under any situation this could cripple
such a large and powerful company," he said.
Eaves, who has handled several shipwreck cases in the past,
told a news conference that the "high value of American life
should be applied to everyone", dismissing limits on
compensation set in other countries as "unconscionable".
Some 17 people are known to have died and 15 are missing
after the accident, a humiliation for the Italian passenger ship
industry.
Eaves suggested that families of those who died should sue
Carnival for between $1 million and $3 million and survivors
should "not even begin negotiations for less than
$100,000-$150,000".
Eaves is challenging Carnival's attempt to have the suits
heard in Italy and be against Costa.
"We believe that Carnival was setting the culture, setting
the industry practices, really running the show here and that is
the reason that Carnival is responsible, independently of the
Italian company," he said.
Carnival has said the disaster will wipe up to $175 million
from its profits this year and warned of possible additional
impact on the company later.