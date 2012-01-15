ROME Jan 15 When the Costa Concordia was
launched on September 2, 2005, the traditional bottle of
champagne hurled against the luxury cruise ship's side failed to
break - a sign seafarers consider to be a harbinger of bad luck.
On November 22, 2008, the ship tried to enter the port of
Palermo, Sicily in a storm and was damaged when it hit the
dock.
The Costa Concordia has made world headlines since hitting a
rock and running aground off the west coast of Italy, killing at
least three people and leaving about 40 still missing.
The date of the incident was Friday the 13th, a day some
consider unlucky.
"It was born bad and ended up worse," the Italian newspaper
Il Giornale said in a headline on Sunday.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella)