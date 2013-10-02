ROME Oct 2 Divers have recovered what could be
more human remains from the sea where the Costa Concordia cruise
liner sank last year off the Italian island of Giglio, the head
of Italy's civil protection agency said on Wednesday.
The agency said last week it had found remains that could
belong to the last two missing victims from the disaster on Jan.
13, 2012, when the ship capsized after striking rocks, killing
32 people.
"Other remains have also been found and are currently
undergoing DNA tests," the agency's chief Franco Gabrielli told
reporters on Wednesday. "We are waiting for the results of the
analysis," he said.
After lying on its side in shallow water since it capsized,
the Costa Concordia was hauled upright last month in a
complicated 19-hour salvage operation.
The ship is due to be towed away from the Mediterranean
holiday island, probably by next spring, and broken up into
scrap.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Janet Lawrence)