GIGLIO, Italy Jan 16 Rescue operations on a capsized Italian liner were suspended indefinitely on Monday after the giant ship slipped on its rocky resting place, a firefighters' spokesman said.

"There was a slippage of nine centimetres vertically and 1.5 centimetres horizontally. We evacuated immediately. This is something we have been worried about," spokesman Luca Cari said.

"Operations are suspended. We will have to monitor the stability of the ship and we don't know when we will resume operations," he said. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, writing by Philip Pullella; editing by Barry Moody)