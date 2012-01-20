ROME Jan 20 The owners of the doomed
Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia were not aware of unsafe
practices involving ships coming close to shore to give tourists
a better view, Costa Cruises chief executive Pier Luigi Foschi
told a newspaper on Friday.
Investigators say the captain of the Costa Concordia steered
the ship too close to the Tuscan island of Giglio, where the
114,500 tonne vessel ran aground and capsized last week,
apparently while performing a manoeuvre known as a "salute"
which took it within 150 metres of the shore.
Foschi told the Corriere della Sera that ships sometimes
passed near to shore during what he termed "tourist navigation"
but he said this was always performed safely and he denied that
the company knew the Concordia would be going so close.
He said the Concordia's onboard newspaper had announced that
the ship would pass five miles from Giglio.
"I can't rule out that individual captains, without
informing us, may have set a course closer to land. However I
can rule out ever having known that they may have done it
unsafely," he said.
Doubts have already been expressed about whether Costa
Cruises, a unit of Carnival Corp, the world's largest
cruise operator, can have been unaware of the practice of ships
"saluting".
Enrico Scerni, former president of the ship classification
organisation RINA, suggested in a newspaper interview that it
was difficult to believe that Costa was unaware that captains
often went close to Giglio to "salute" the island and give
passengers a closer view.
Scerni resigned from his position soon afterwards and RINA
issued a statement saying that the routes specified by Costa
"conformed with all criteria of good navigation".
Costa Cruises has suspended Francesco Schettino, the
Concordia's captain and declared itself an injured party in the
case, in which Schettino is accused by prosecutors of multiple
manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning ship before all
the passengers were evacuated.
Foschi criticised delays in evacuating the ship after it
struck a rock which gashed its hull and denied that any pressure
had been exerted on Schettino to wait before deciding to abandon
ship because of cost considerations.
"I assure you absolutely that no one thought in financial
terms. That would be a choice that would violate our ethics," he
told the newspaper.