* Costa CEO says did not know of unsafe ship "salutes"
* Criticises disgraced captain Schettino
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Jan 20 The owners of the doomed
Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia were not aware of unsafe
practices involving ships coming close to shore to give tourists
a better view, Costa Cruises chief executive Pier Luigi Foschi
told a newspaper on Friday.
Foschi's comments to the Corriere della Sera daily underline
the growing battle between the company and the Concordia's
captain, Francesco Schettino, who is blamed for causing the
accident, in which at least 11 people died.
Costa has suspended Schettino and declared itself an injured
party in the case, in which the captain is accused by
prosecutors of multiple manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and
abandoning ship before all the passengers were evacuated.
Investigators say Schettino steered the 114,500 tonne vessel
too close to the Tuscan island of Giglio, where it ran aground
and capsized last week.
Some islanders said they had been told beforehand that he
would perform a manoeuvre known as a "salute" which took the
ship within 150 metres of the shore.
Foschi told the Corriere della Sera that ships sometimes
passed near to shore during what he termed "tourist navigation"
but he said this was always performed safely and he denied that
the company knew the Concordia would be going so close.
"I can't rule out that individual captains, without
informing us, may have set a course closer to land. However I
can rule out ever having known that they may have done it
unsafely," he said.
"Personally, I think he wasn't honest with us," he said.
Schettino's lawyer Bruno Leporatti denied that his client
had delayed before reporting the accident to the company.
"Schettino immediately informed Costa of the problem, that
is, the impact with the rocks," he told reporters.
RESPONSIBILITY
The disgraced captain has admitted coming too close to the
shore but has denied bearing sole responsibility, saying other
factors may have been involved.
"Schettino told me that if he made any errors, he is ready
to assume his responsibilities," Leporatti said.
Doubts have already been expressed about whether Costa
Cruises, a unit of Carnival Corp, the world's largest
cruise operator, can have been unaware of the practice of ships
"saluting".
Enrico Scerni, former president of the ship classification
organisation RINA, suggested in a newspaper interview that it
was difficult to believe that Costa was unaware that captains
often went close to Giglio to "salute" the island and give
passengers a closer view.
Scerni resigned from his position soon afterwards and RINA
issued a statement saying that the routes specified by Costa
"conformed with all criteria of good navigation".
Foschi criticised delays in evacuating the ship after it
struck a rock which gashed its hull and denied that any pressure
had been exerted on Schettino to wait before deciding to abandon
ship because of cost considerations.
"I assure you absolutely that no one thought in financial
terms. That would be a choice that would violate our ethics," he
told the newspaper.