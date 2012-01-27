AMSTERDAM Jan 27 Twice the size of the
Titanic and three times the length of a soccer pitch, the cruise
ship Costa Concordia conjures up superlatives even as a wreck.
Fitted out with sumptuous spas, enormous ballrooms and a
Formula 1 race car simulator for its 3,000 passengers, it
cruised around the Mediterranean with the equivalent of a small
town on board.
Now half-submerged off the coast of Tuscany like an office
block that has keeled over, the Costa Concordia could cost the
insurance industry up to $1 billion, making this the
biggest-ever shipping loss for insurers.
And for the salvagers - maritime scavengers who are
preparing to bid for the business of either making it shipshape
again, or dismembering it for scrap, or even sending it to the
bottom - the Costa Concordia poses one of the most daunting
recovery tasks ever tackled.
At 290 metres long and 36 metres wide, the ship has a gross
tonnage - describing the volume and size of the vessel - of
114,500 tonnes, and an estimated actual weight ranging from
25,000 to 45,000 tonnes.
But half-submerged and tipped on its side, it is now much
heavier because it is full of water and furnishings, from soggy
mattresses, carpets and clothes to water-logged chairs and
sofas. And it is perched perilously close to a sea cliff on
rocks that in the worst-case scenario could crumble or collapse
under the enormous weight.
All of which means that the owners of the crippled cruise
ship will have to weigh up whether it makes more sense
financially to refloat it or to chop it into pieces which can be
sold for scrap, or simply sink it off the coast, given the
technical difficulties involved.
"This has not happened with other passenger
ships," said Mike Lacey of the International Salvage Union, the
sector's trade association. "There have been large bulk carriers
or large tankers that were stranded but not a type such as this
one."
Guesstimates for the cost of salvaging the ship are in the
region of $50 million or more. On top of that cost, if the
exterior can be rescued, the ship's owners will need to refit
the Costa Concordia from scratch because its interiors are no
longer usable.
HOUSE-SIZED FUEL TANKS
When a big ship runs into trouble, one of the first things
the salvagers do is remove the fuel, so that it does not leak
and cause an environmental disaster, before they can even start
work on moving the vessel.
The Costa Concordia carries 2,300 tonnes of diesel oil,
stored in 17 tanks, some of which are the size of a house.
The salvager typically cuts two or three holes in each tank,
and makes a valve for each one, using a circular-shaped saw,
said Hans van Rooij, a consultant at Dutch firm Global Marine
Solutions, and a former director of SMIT Salvage.
One hole is used to remove the oil, another to let air or
water in so that a vacuum does not form. A third hole can be
used to pass in steam and warm up the oil: submerged in the cold
water, the oil thickens and has to be heated so it can be pumped
out easily.
SMIT is currently preparing to remove the cruise ship's oil,
a process which will take about a month.
With 30 or so years of experience in the industry, Van Rooij
has worked on several disasters, including the lifting of the
Herald of Free Enterprise, the British car ferry which capsized
in 1987 near the Belgian coast, killing 193 people.
The ferry capsized because its doors had not been closed
properly. It lay in a similar position to that of the Costa
Concordia now, and was salvaged using piles to pull it upright.
SMIT - part of Dutch group Royal Boskalis Westminster
, the world's largest dredger - has a 170-year history
of piloting, towing, and salvaging ships.
Thanks partly to its history as a maritime power in the
seventeenth century and its strategic position on the coast, the
Netherlands boasts some of the world's leading companies in
maritime services.
SMIT is one of the world's leading salvage firms, while
Dutch heavy lifting firm Mammoet also has salvage operations.
Together, SMIT and Mammoet successfully lifted the Russian
nuclear submarine Kursk from the bottom of
the Barents Sea, where it sank with 118 men in 2000 to a depth
of 108 metres.
Both companies are expected to bid for the salvaging
operation of the Costa Concordia.
THE BIG UNKNOWN
Even before the oil is pumped out, salvagers must have a
clear idea of the underwater landscape. The big unknown in this
case is whether the rocks where the Costa Concordia is
precariously balanced are strong enough to take the additional
burden or strain of equipment needed to right it.
Salvagers need to know whether the ship can be righted, and
to do that, they need be able to set up pontoons or platforms,
cables and gigantic anchors which are strong enough to support
such a ship as it is pulled upright again.
"The weight is a problem. You need external forces, which
could be as much as 10,000 tonnes. Then you have the problem of
anchoring these forces," Van Rooij said.
But salvagers say they do not know whether the rocks on this
stretch of craggy coastline - the rocks which cost at least 16
lives when the ship turned to perform a salute to the island of
Giglio and was brutally gored - are strong enough to support the
ship as it is pulled off its side.
For example, salvagers typically need room to set two
pontoons in place and to use both of those to slowly pull the
ship upright.
To get a better understanding of the rocks, seismic experts
and divers, as well as submarine equipment, may need to survey
the rock bed where Costa Concordia is lying.
"You want to know the shape of the sea bed. What kind of
soil is it - sand or rock? If you want to anchor something, you
need to know how strong it is," Van Rooij said.
Salvagers need to know where the ship is damaged, how stable
it is in the position where it is lying, how it was built and
what was on board.
FRILLS & THRILLS
Costa Concordia was carrying more than 4,000 passengers and
crew when it ran aground - and a lot more besides.
The ship was a 13-deck pleasure palace kitted out with vast
restaurants, a three-storey high theatre, and an enormous spa.
"The Samsara Spa itself is one of the great draws of the
Costa Concordia," according to its publicity material.
"Asian-inspired and specialising in thalassotherapy -
treatments that use seawater, marine mud, and other oceanic
elements - it spans over 20,000 square feet. Tried-and-true
therapies abound as well, from massages and facials to soaks and
saunas."
Elsewhere on board, passengers could jog along the top deck
running track, splash around in the pools, play on the water
slides and even indulge in the thrill of some fantasy motor
racing thanks to a Formula 1 simulator.
Public spaces were named after European cities - Berlin,
Stockholm, Paris and others - and brightly decorated, while each
deck was named after a European country with the Netherlands at
the bottom and Austria at the top.
The European Union served as the central motif for
fashioning the Costa Concordia's interior, the ship's designer
said.
"On this ship, the idea was for each public room to take a
style that was evocative of every country in Europe, in the
European Union," veteran Miami architect Joe Farcus told Reuters
in an interview.
As one guest commented on a travel website: "the cabins were
beautiful, but the decorations of the boat elsewhere (some
restaurants, deck 9) were a little bit too much plingpling".
With all those fittings, blingbling or otherwise, the ship
is full of extra weight, making the task of salvaging trickier.
"There were more than 4,000 people on board, all carrying
luggage and adding weight. If you want to salvage you need to
take this into account," Van Rooij said.
He estimated the ship's weight at 45,000 tonnes, excluding
luggage, food, and water.
"The accommodation will absorb a lot of water, which also
adds weight. Every mattress soaks up water, the carpets do too."
For divers searching the wreck for the last remaining bodies
this is difficult work, with chairs and tables, curtains and
deck loungers all bobbing around within the dark confines of the
stricken ship.
"In the ship everything is floating - curtains, waste. The
orientation is also different. Doors have fallen open, chairs
are everywhere, it's chaos and everything is dark," Van Rooij
said.
"A diver has a light on his helmet but he has to work very
carefully and make sure there is a route back, that nothing
falls and blocks the path."
BIG BALLOONS?
Pier Luigi Foschi, the head of the ship's owner Costa
Cruises, said last week that removing the ship from its resting
place would be "one of the most difficult things in the world".
Salvaging is difficult because of its size - this is the
biggest liner ever wrecked - and its position on a cliff under
water. If the ship slides off, it could sink 60 metres.
One expert that Reuters spoke to said the ship could
possibly be refloated using giant balloons.
"We're here to look at how it can be raised," a salvage
expert from Titan Salvage told Reuters, speaking anonymously.
"It could definitely be done, with balloons, cables. There
are various techniques."
But others said that would be impossible because the
vessel's interior is divided into hundreds of cabins, so there
would not be enough room to inflate several very large balloons.
"If you have big spaces in a ship you could do it. But this
is a cruise ship with many compartments, halls and cabins. It
doesn't work," Van Rooij said.
It would also be difficult to find an anchor point to lift
the ship because the sea bed slopes to a depth of 60 metres on
one side, he said.
"First, you have to see if the ship is strong enough to be
pulled. Secondly, you have to anchor the equipment with which
you will pull, for instance poles in a sea bed," he said.
A cruise ship's hull is strongly built but most of the decks
are made of lightweight steel or aluminium.
"The Costa Concordia has been damaged and is lying slanted
in such a way that will be very difficult to refloat. A
container ship is much more strongly built, unlike a cruise
ship, of which the top is less strong," said Peter Tromp,
manager at Dutch wreck removal company Euro Demolition.
It would also be difficult to prevent the ship from being
dragged instead of turned when pulling it. The ship needs a
pivotal point which is able to withstand strong force.
Van Rooij said that if one anchor can hold 200 to 300
tonnes, a 45,000-tonne ship would require at least 150 anchors
for support, making it impractical to work around it .
CARVE-UP?
The alternative, and one that Euro Demolition thinks is the
more likely option, is a carve-up.
Euro Demolition is currently cutting up the 109-metre cargo
ship TK Bremen which ran aground off the northwestern Brittany
coast last month in heavy storms.
"We work with big shears to cut it into pieces. It is also
possible to saw the ship," said Tromp of Euro Demolition.
To saw a ship into pieces, a big chain with sharp, hardened
cutting edges is moved like a saw over the metal. But even this
could prove difficult in the case of the Costa Concordia because
the ship is close to the coast.
"Normally you saw between two floating pontoons but here
there is only room for one because there is land on the other
side," Tromp said.
While the ship's steel could be sold as scrap, all the
interior fittings - the computers, chairs, carpets - are ruined
and cannot be reused, so they will have to be removed and
disposed of properly - and that will cost money.
"A container ship is made entirely of steel but a cruise
ship is a giant amusement park with televisions and other
things. It's all in salt water and you have to throw it away.
Dumping waste costs money," Tromp said.
Van Rooij said removing the ship and its contents would cost
dozens of millions of euros but he could not give an estimate.
The salvaging of the Tricolor, a ship which was carrying
nearly 3,000 cars when it sank in the English Channel in
December 2002, cost $50 million, Van Rooij said, and was
finished in the second half of 2004.
But clearing the Costa Concordia from the site could take up
to two years, depending on whether it was refloated or cut up.
"The Tricolor took two seasons, including a winter. Here it
will be milder but there is still a winter in the Mediterranean
Sea. It can take up to two years," Van Rooij said, because in
the winter, bad weather or rough seas can hamper work.
If cutting the ship into pieces is too difficult, there is
always a third, but very unlikely, option: dumping the ship on
the bottom of the sea.
"I don't think the Italian authorities will allow this,"
said Lacey of the International Salvage Union.
For now, as it awaits it fate, the ship may turn out to be a
tourist attraction.