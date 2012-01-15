AMSTERDAM Jan 15 Dutch maritime services
company SMIT will pump oil from a capsized Italian cruise liner
once search operations for missing people have ended, the Dutch
company said on Sunday.
A few dozen people were still unaccounted for after cruise
ship Costa Concordia, which carried more than 4,000 people,
capsized near the Italian island of Giglio on Friday evening. At
least five people were killed.
SMIT has been asked by the ship's owner and insurer to pump
out oil from the luxury 114,500-tonne ship and clean up oil if
it starts to leak, said a spokesman of Dutch dredger Boskalis
Westminster, which owns SMIT.
"To indicate the phases: the first priority is to search for
people missing. We are not involved in this," Boskalis spokesman
Martijn Schuttevaer said. "Once we can enter the ship and if it
is stable we can start to pump out the oil. Then it is up to the
insurer and owner to see if you can salvage the ship."
SMIT had not yet started to pump out oil as of Sunday
morning, Schuttevaer said.
"The ship's tanks are not leaking. This does not rule out
that some oil leaks into sea," he said.
The ship's owner and insurer had not yet given a mandate on
salvaging the 290-metre-long cruise ship and this would be a
new, separate contract open to all companies, he said. He
declined to say how the ship could be salvaged or how much time
it could take.
"The priority is now on the missing people and oil. After
that you can look at what kind of contract you bring to the
market to remove the wreckage," Schuttevaer said.
SMIT is one of the world's largest marine salvage firms, and
together with Dutch heavy lifting and transport company Mammoet
succeeded in lifting Russian nuclear submarine Kursk in 2001
from a depth of 108 metres in the Barents Sea.