* Relatives post photos on networks of missing passengers
* Video of rescue brings web users close to panic on ship
* Social networks buzzing over who's to blame
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, Jan 16 Friends and relatives of
passengers who were on board a capsized Italian cruise liner
carrying more than 4,000 people have turned to social media to
search for loved ones and vent their anger and shock at the
disaster in which at least six people died.
"My cousin and my niece are still among the missing...
someone said they were airlifted out but there are no
traces...please let me know if you've seen them!" wrote Sabrina
Ottaviani on a Facebook forum, above a photo of her relatives.
The special Facebook page dedicated to the Costa Concordia
was created after a British dancer who worked on the cruise
liner used the social network to urge people to pray for her
before she was rescued.
"My name is Rose, it's Friday 13th and I'm one of the last
survivors still onboard the sinking cruise liner off the coast
of Italy," she wrote above a photo of herself stuck in the dark
on the ship before she was airlifted to safety.
Divers have been combing the 114,500-tonne vessel for 16
people who are still unaccounted for. Rescue workers searching
the half-submerged hulk recovered a sixth body on Monday, more
than 48 hours after the ship capsized off Italy's west coast.
Social networks were buzzing with reaction to the disaster
with particularly harsh criticism aimed at Captain Francesco
Schettino, who has been arrested on suspicion of multiple
manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning the ship before
evacuation was complete.
"Shame! To abandon the ship! Shame!," wrote one Facebook
user, while others formed a group in the captain's defence.
Twitter users were posting the latest photos and videos of
the vessel and keeping track of developments in the rescue.
A video of people waiting to be rescued on Friday, filmed by
a passenger and posted on news sites and social networks, has
brought web users close to the panic and trauma experienced
during the catastrophe.
Several people were sharing their own memories online of
previous cruises on the Costa Concordia and asking after staff
members on the ship.
"I was with my family on the ship two months ago and we
wanted to know if the musician who used to play in the piano bar
in Marsala is ok and if he's home," former passenger Enza
Capitelli wrote on Facebook.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Philip Pullella and
Peter Graff)