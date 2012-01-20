ROME Jan 20 A coast guard officer's "Get
back on board damn it!" order to the fleeing captain of the
capsized Costa Concordia liner is being printed on T-shirts by a
company hoping to inspire Italians to rescue their country from
economic crisis.
Italians have made a hero of coast guard officer Gregorio De
Falco for his angry exchange with skipper Francesco Schettino --
who has been blamed for the accident and is now under house
arrest accused of manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and
abandoning ship.
Stefano Ramponi, owner of the Lipsiasoft web agency that is
producing the T-shirts and selling them on the Internet for 12.9
euros ($16.63), said they had become an instant hit both in
Italy and abroad.
"We have had a lot of requests from all over the world, from
Brazil, Hong Kong, also from Germany and France, the UK.
Everyone is asking us for it," he said.
He said he had been criticised by some people for making
money out of the Jan. 13 disaster, in which 11 people died and
21 are still missing.
But he hoped the slogan would become a rallying cry for all
Italians to shoulder their responsibilities and work together to
navigate through recession and get the euro zone's third largest
economy back on course.
"We liked this phrase a lot because it was said by Captain
De Falco in an extremely difficult situation, it really
impressed us," Ramponi said.
"We wanted to... distribute it en-masse...particularly to
all the people in Italy who don't concentrate on their jobs, who
don't give their all and do harm to Italy in this time of
crisis, difficulty and economic hardship."
The furious telephone exchange between De Falco and
Schettino, in which Costa Concordia captain was ordered in vain
to return to his ship and oversee the rescue operations, has
been played over the media to millions.
The Italian word De Falco used, "cazzo" in Italian,
literally is slang for penis but it is also commonly used to
emphasise something.
De Falco has since been called a national hero while
newspapers have branded Schettino a coward for fleeing in the
face of adversity.
($1 = 0.7757 euros)
(Reporting By Hanna Rantala, editing by Paul Casciato)