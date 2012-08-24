SINGAPORE Aug 24 Singapore has arrested two
vessels owned by Italian shipping firm Rizzo Bottiglieri De
Carlini Armatori due to an outstanding debt of nearly $5
million, a lawyer handling the case said on Friday.
Singapore's Supreme Court approved the arrest this month of
the 109,000-deadweight tonne crude oil tanker, Adele Marina
Rizzo, and 178,000-tonne dry bulk carrier, Cavaliere Grazia
Bottiglieri, according to the court's website.
The two ships are being held as collateral for unpaid debt
owed to maritime firms Fratelli Cosulich Hong Kong Limited and
Madeira Lda, said Kevin Kwek, a Singapore-based lawyer for Legal
Solutions LLC, which seized one of the vessels.
"There is an outstanding debt from the owners ... for around
$4.7 million," Kwek told Reuters. "We are currently in talks
(with RBD Armatori)."
Officials from the privately-held Italian firm, which
operates at least 18 ships, could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The shipping industry is struggling through a four-year
slump caused by a glut of vessels, high bunker fuel prices and
global financial turmoil.
