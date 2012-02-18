ROME Feb 18 The captain of the cruise
liner that ran aground off the Italian coast last month has
tested negative for drug and alcohol abuse, his lawyers and a
consumers' body said, though the consumer group representing
passengers said the findings were unreliable.
The tests were carried out on Francesco Schettino when he
was arrested on charges of multiple manslaughter after steering
the 114,000 tonne Costa Concordia onto rocks off the island of
Giglio on Jan 13, in a disaster that killed at least 17 people.
The results showed Schettino had consumed neither alcohol
nor drugs, according to details of the tests released by
consumers' association Codacons, which has presented a class
action suit against the ship's owners.
Codacons, whose own experts were present at the tests, said
the results were unreliable as they had also failed to show
signs of tranquilizers that Schettino himself had said he was
taking before the accident.
The tests also showed unexplained traces of cocaine on
Schettino's hair.
However they did not find any signs of breakdown products of
cocaine inside Schettino's hair follicles - the products that
would usually show up inside the hair of someone who had
actually used cocaine.
Schettino's lawyer, Bruno Leporatti, criticised Codacons for
commenting on tests which had still not been made public, but
said the scientific outcome was indisputable.
"The results of the test were negative, both regarding drug
abuse and alcohol abuse," he said.
The scientist in charge of the tests, Marcello Chiarotti,
told Italian news agency ANSA that the tests had given clear and
certain results which he would hand to the prosecutors.
Asked about the traces of cocaine, he said there had been "a
marginal problem which did not remotely undermine the results of
the analysis".
(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens)