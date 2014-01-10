* Liner capsized two years ago off Italy, killing 32
* Huge ship to be fitted with buoyancy tanks for refloating
* End in sight to biggest maritime salvage operation ever
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Jan 10 Thirty massive tanks filled with
air will lift the hulk of the Costa Concordia off the seabed in
June so it can be towed away from the Italian island of Giglio
where it capsized two years ago, officials said on Friday.
The 114,500-tonne vessel hit rocks on Jan. 13, 2012, killing
32 people. It was hauled upright in a complex "parbuckling"
operation in September but still rests where it capsized, just
outside the holiday island's small port.
The ship's captain Francesco Schettino is on trial for
manslaughter, causing the wreck and abandoning ship. He says he
was not the only person to blame for the disaster.
Refloating the Concordia will be one more phase in the
largest maritime salvage in history. Where the ship will be
dismantled - the final step - has yet to be decided.
"This incident is part of our DNA and our mission is to make
sure that it never happens again," Michael Thamm, chief
executive of Costa Crociere, a unit of Carnival Corp,
which owns the liner, told reporters at a news conference.
"We are very confident we can remove the ship from the
island within the month of June."
The Concordia salvage is expected to be the most expensive
wreck recovery ever, costing over 600 million euros ($815
million), more than half the overall insurance loss of more than
$1.1 billion.
Around two-and-a-half times the size of the Titanic, the
Costa Concordia was typical of the latest generation of cruise
liners, built to carry thousands of passengers and keep them
entertained with restaurants, cinemas and bars.
WEATHER
Italian officials at the news conference confirmed June was
the target date for towing away the ship, though the engineer in
charge of the salvage efforts said a slight delay could not be
ruled out, depending mostly on weather.
"During the next tourist season on the island the ship will
be gone," Environment Minister Andrea Orlando said.
Where the ship will be dismantled will be decided by the end
of February, said Franco Gabrielli, the man charged by the
government with overseeing the salvage operations.
Twelve companies are expected to bid for the dismantling
contract, including ABLE UK based in northeast England. Other
interested companies are based in Italy, Norway, Turkey, France,
China and the Netherlands, Thamm said.
Few ports in Europe have the necessary depth of at least 20
metres to take the vessel, said Franco Porcellacchia, the
engineer in charge of the salvage. Officials declined to say how
much the dismantling would cost because the bidding process is
in progress.
In April, teams will begin to fit 19 buoyancy tanks to the
side of the ship, adding to the 11 already in place. Once the
tanks are fitted and the weather is good, the Concordia will be
ready to be refloated, Porcellacchia said.
The plan is to begin to pump air into the tanks and water
out at the start of June. It will take seven to 10 days to
slowly lift the ship from the seabed and prepare it for towing.
"It's a very delicate operation," Porcellacchia said.