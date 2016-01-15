* Workers caught clocking in, then heading out
* New anti-shirker measures due Wednesday
* Past efforts have failed
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Jan 15 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi vowed
on Friday to punish public sector shirkers with instant
dismissal after investigations showed people clocking on and
then immediately leaving their workplace to go about private
business.
Despite numerous past efforts at reform, Italy continues to
have a notoriously inefficient public sector in which workers
enjoy iron-clad job protection regardless of productivity or
performance.
"These people are destroying the credibility of the great
majority of public employees who work well," Renzi said in an
interview on Canale 5's evening television news.
He said the cabinet would pass new measures affecting the
public sector on Wednesday, including dismissal within 48 hours
for those caught dodging work as in the recent cases highlighted
by police and media investigations.
"We are going to use an iron fist," Renzi said, adding that
both the workers and their bosses would be subject to dismissal.
Last week nine employees of a Rome museum were suspended
after a police investigation showed them clocking in for
themselves and sometimes for colleagues and then heading to the
nearest betting shop, going shopping or working in other jobs.
In October, 195 town hall workers in the Italian Riviera
resort of San Remo were placed under formal investigation and 35
put under house arrest after a two-year police probe revealed
similar widespread cheating of the time management system.
The wives of two workers were caught using their husbands'
staff cards to clock on for them when they were absent, while
another worker was caught "systematically" going canoeing while
he was meant to be in the office, police said.
It remains to be seen whether Renzi's crackdown will have
more success than those of his predecessors. In theory it is
already possible to fire public workers for flagrant
absenteeism, but the theory is seldom put into practice.
In 2008 the centre-right government of former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi passed an emergency decree targeting public
sector "layabouts", or "fannulloni," accompanied by fiery
rhetoric from the public administration minister of the time.
"I wouldn't call them layabouts but cheats, those who clock
on and then scarper," Renzi said in the television interview.
Italy's ambivalent attitude to public sector shirkers may
partly explain the success of a comedy film currently smashing
the country's box office records, in which the unlikely hero is
a state worker who will go to any lengths to hang on to his
generous benefits.