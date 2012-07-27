BRIEF-Van lanschot acquires UBS's domestic wealth management activities in Netherlands
* ACQUIRES UBS'S DOMESTIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES IN NETHERLANDS
MILAN, July 27 Italy's stock market regulator Consob said on Friday it had extended until Sept. 14 a short-selling ban on banking and insurance stocks to discourage speculative trading on financial institutions.
On Monday, the Spanish stock market regulator banned short-selling on all securities for three months, while Italy banned short selling on financials for one week.
Short-selling is a common way for hedge funds and other investors to bet on falling share prices. (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Skanska invests about SEK 430m in the office building Epic in Malmo, Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)