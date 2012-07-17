MILAN, July 17 Sicily is not on the verge of an imminent default, although it is not in good financial health, international rating agency Fitch told Reuters shortly after Prime Minister Mario Monti expressed concern at the Italian region's possible default.

"As far as we know, the region of Sicily is not in the best of financial conditions. But it's not on the verge of an imminent default on its loans and bonds," said Raffaele Carnevale, Senior Director for International Public Finance at FitchRatings.

Sicily, which enjoys a special autonomous status, has outstanding loans and debt worth around 5 billion euros ($6.11 billion), which is accounted into Italy's mammoth 2 trillion euro debt. It faces annual payments of between 500 and 600 million euros on its interests and redemptions.

Fitch rates the impoverished southern region at BBB+ with negative outlook, one notch below the agency's rating for the sovereign debt of Italy.

Italian local authorities have outstanding stock of long-term debt and loans of around 115 billion euros. Of these, around 50 billion euros are issued by the regions. ($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)