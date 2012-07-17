MILAN, July 17 Sicily is not on the verge of an
imminent default, although it is not in good financial health,
international rating agency Fitch told Reuters shortly after
Prime Minister Mario Monti expressed concern at the Italian
region's possible default.
"As far as we know, the region of Sicily is not in the best
of financial conditions. But it's not on the verge of an
imminent default on its loans and bonds," said Raffaele
Carnevale, Senior Director for International Public Finance at
FitchRatings.
Sicily, which enjoys a special autonomous status, has
outstanding loans and debt worth around 5 billion euros ($6.11
billion), which is accounted into Italy's mammoth 2 trillion
euro debt. It faces annual payments of between 500 and 600
million euros on its interests and redemptions.
Fitch rates the impoverished southern region at BBB+ with
negative outlook, one notch below the agency's rating for the
sovereign debt of Italy.
Italian local authorities have outstanding stock of
long-term debt and loans of around 115 billion euros. Of these,
around 50 billion euros are issued by the regions.
($1 = 0.8188 euros)
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)