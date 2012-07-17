ROME, July 17 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Tuesday he expected the governor of Sicily to resign
following a growing financial crisis that has pushed the
autonomous region close to default.
Monti said in a statement there were "grave concerns" that
the island could default and he said he had written to the
governor Raffaele Lombardo seeking confirmation that he would
resign by the end of the month.
"The solutions which could be considered that involve action
on the part of the government cannot fail to take account of the
situation of the administration at regional level but rather
have to be matched to this so as to deploy the most efficient
and appropriate instruments," the statement said.