ROME, July 24 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
imposed a compulsory plan to restore financial stability to the
cash-strapped Sicily region and overhaul its bloated public
administration, a government statement said on Tuesday.
The statement, issued after a meeting between Monti and
regional governor Raffaele Lombardo, said the leaders had agreed
"a plan for financial recovery and reorganisation of the
region's public administration, with a binding timeframe and
objectives".
It said details would be finalised in the following weeks.
Monti last week said there were serious concerns about the
possibility of the autonomous island region defaulting and said
he expected Lombardo to resign as governor by the end of the
month.