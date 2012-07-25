* Southern Italy region to delay payments until Rome pays up
* Regional economy minister cites "big tensions on finances"
* Sicily emblematic of Italy's debt crunch
By Giselda Vagnoni
ROME, July 25 Sicily will delay paying salaries
to regional parliamentarians and postpone payouts to pensioners
until the southern region, a focus of Italy's financial crisis,
receives money promised by central government in Rome.
Italy is at the centre of the euro zone crisis, with the
cost of servicing its huge debts jumping on contagion fears as
the situation in Spain deteriorates, and Sicily is emblematic of
mounting concerns about the financial stability of Italy's
regional and city governments.
Prime Minister Mario Monti noted serious concerns last week
about the possibility that Sicily, which accounts for about 5.5
percent of Italy's gross domestic product, would default.
The autonomous island region has some 5.3 billion euros
($6.4 billion) in debt, a long history of waste and
mismanagement and an outsized public sector payroll that critics
say has been used by successive governments to buy votes.
The region's economy minister Gaetano Armao told Reuters on
Wednesday that salaries and severance payments for employees
heading into retirement would be postponed by a few days, which
he said was due to "big tensions on finances" caused by delays
in state transfers to the region.
He said that Rome would soon transfer 400 million euros of
funds for underdeveloped areas, 240 million euros for healthcare
and an additional 100 million euros.
Monti met Sicilian authorities on Tuesday, ordering a
compulsory plan to overhaul the region's bloated public
administration and restore financial stability.
In return for the release of state funds, authorities have
promised to draw up a plan to reduce public administration
costs, including staff cuts, by the end of July.
Armao has characterised Sicily's situation as one of
"financial tension" and not default.
While the plight of Italy's regional and municipal
authorities has not reached the levels seen in Spain, where
several regions have been reported to be close to asking for
state aid, there have been growing signs of strain from
successive cuts to government transfers.
On Tuesday, mayors from around Italy held a demonstration
outside Rome's Senate to protest against the cuts which they say
will force them to curtail vital local services.
The Court of Accounts, Italy's top public finance watchdog,
has made a damning series of criticisms of the regional
administration in Sicily, which has overseen a steady
deterioration in the island's finances over the past decade.
With an unemployment rate of 19.5 percent, almost twice the
national average, Sicily is among the regions hardest hit by the
recession but its public sector payroll has been constantly
increased, particularly in the health sector.