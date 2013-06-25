NAPLES, June 25 Italian police searches on
Tuesday of more than 30 Italian soccer clubs includes two teams
listed on the stock exchange, SS Lazio and Juventus FC
, judicial and police sources told Reuters.
A spokesman for Lazio had no comment, and Juventus officials
did not immediately respond to phone calls.
The Naples court ordered the searches and seizures as part
of an investigation into the crimes of criminal conspiracy,
international tax evasion, money laundering and invoice
falsification, police said.
More than 30 Italian clubs are involved, and almost 10
foreign ones, judicial sources said, and a dozen agents of both
Italian and foreign players.
(Reporting by Amalia De Simone in Naples, Stefano Bernabei and
Massimiliano Di Giorgio in Rome; writing by Steve Scherer.)