VERONA, Italy May 8 Italy, the world's
second-biggest solar market, is expected to add between 1,500
and 2,500 megawatts of new photovoltaic capacity this year, a
director at Italy's green energy incentives management agency
GSE told Reuters on Tuesday.
"It could be between 1,500 and 2,500 megawatts. It is very
diffciult to make more precise forecasts when the rules for the
sector are changing," Gerardo Montanino, director of GSE's
operating division, said on the sidelines of a photovoltaic
conference in northern Italy.
The Italian government has announced a plan to reduce
support to the photovoltaic sector this year.
(Reporting By Svetlana Kovalyova)