MILAN, March 28 Italy is set to approve a new support scheme for solar power generation in April which will cut production incentives sharply as the government moves to lighten power bills for Italian consumers, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

"Expectations are for the approval of the new scheme around mid-April," one of the sources said.

According to a draft of the decree cited by Italy's photovoltaic association GIFI feed-in tariffs, a widely used form of incentive for the sector, will be halved as of July 1, even for small-size installations.

Italy's incentives for renewable power generation are currently paid for through consumer energy bills. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Svetlana Kovalyova)