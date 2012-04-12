MILAN, April 12 Italy's planned cut to solar power incentives will trigger a sharp slowdown in new installation growth to 1,000 megawatts in 2013, solar industry body GIFI chairman said on Thursday.

"With the new system installation growth will not exceed 1 gigawatt (1,000 megawatts) a year ... in 2013," Valerio Natalizia told a news conference.

He said it was difficult to make a forecast on new solar power installation for this year.

The government announced on Wednesday its plan to cut incentives for solar and other renewable energy.

Natalizia said earlier this year he expected new solar power installation at about 2,500-3,000 magawatts in 2012. (Reporting By Svetlana Kovalyova)