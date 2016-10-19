Rent-A-Center says Engaged Capital rejects 2 board seats
May 22 Rent-A-Center said on Monday that activist investor Engaged Capital LLC, which has been pushing the furniture retailer to sell itself, rejected two board seats offered by the company.
MILAN Oct 19 Italian market watchdog Consob and the tax police carried out an inspection at the offices of financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday after some journalists and a consumer group accused it of false accounting, two sources close to the matter said.
Prosecutors in Milan last week opened a preliminary probe into the allegations. No individual has been placed under investigation. The group has denied any wrongdoing.
Il Sole 24 Ore is majority owned by Italy's business lobby Confindustria.
(Reporting by Claudia cristoferi and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
May 22 Rent-A-Center said on Monday that activist investor Engaged Capital LLC, which has been pushing the furniture retailer to sell itself, rejected two board seats offered by the company.
CANNES, France, May 22 U.S. President Donald Trump cannot stop momentum to tackle climate change, former U.S. vice-president Al Gore said on Monday as he promoted his latest film on global warming at the Cannes Film Festival.