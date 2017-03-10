MILAN, March 10 The editor of Italy's biggest-selling financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore and two former top managers are being investigated by Milan prosecutors for allegedly issuing false corporate statements, a judicial source said on Friday.

Tax police are currently searching the headquarters of the newspaper in Milan, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Another seven people, some former managers at the company, were also being probed, some of them for alleged embezzlement, the source said.

Il Sole 24 Ore editor Roberto Napoletano did not answer phone calls, mobile phone messages and an email from Reuters seeking comment.

The tax police declined to comment.

The newspaper was not immediately available to comment.

Italy's business lobby Confindustria, which controls loss-making Sole 24 Ore, said in a statement it would assess what actions to take to safeguard Sole's shareholders.

A copy of the search warrant seen by Reuters said prosecutors, who are also looking into allegations of false accounting at the group, were investigating whether the newspaper's digital sales data had been artificially inflated. (Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Mark Potter)