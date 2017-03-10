(Adds newspaper strike, details)
By Manuela D'Alessandro
MILAN, March 10 The editor of Italy's
biggest-selling financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore and two
former top managers are being investigated by Milan prosecutors
for allegedly issuing false corporate statements, a judicial
source said on Friday.
Tax police searched the headquarters of the newspaper in
Milan on Friday, the source said, speaking on condition of
anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
Another seven people, including former managers at the
company, were also being investigated, some of them over
allegations of embezzlement, the source said.
Il Sole 24 Ore issued a statement saying its "new
management, engaged in the restructuring and relaunch of the
company, reaffirm their intention to collaborate with the
investigators to establish what happened".
Editor Roberto Napoletano did not respond to requests for
comment made by Reuters by mobile phone messaging and an email.
The police declined to comment.
Journalists at the newspaper decided on Friday to go on
strike until Napoletano resigned, a person present at the
meeting said.
In early October, journalists took a no-confidence vote
against him after the group said its first-half loss had widened
to 50 million euros ($54 million) from 12 million euros a year
before and that it had to assess whether it could continue to
operate.
Italy's business lobby Confindustria, which owns 67.5
percent of the newspaper, said in a statement it would consider
what actions to take to safeguard Sole's shareholders.
A copy of the search warrant seen by Reuters said
prosecutors, who are also looking into allegations of false
accounting at the group, were investigating whether the
newspaper's digital sales data had been artificially inflated.
Il Sole 24 Ore said in December that 34 percent fewer copies
of the paper were distributed in 2015 than previously thought,
based on the outcome of an internal audit which market regulator
Consob had forced it to disclose to shareholders.
