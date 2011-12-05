ROME Dec 5 Standard & Poor's placed its
A/A-1 rating on Italy on watch negative on Monday and said it
saw a potential increase in the risks to Italy's growth
prospects and financial stability due to policy coordination
weakness in the euro zone.
It noted however that the government of Prime Minister Mario
Monti had shown commitment to growth-enhancing reforms and
fiscal consolidation.
S&P said in a statement it saw increased risks to external
financing if the current high borrowing rates persist for
Italian public and private sector entities.
It said it could lower Italy's ratings by up to two notches,
but added that if its concerns were mitigated by appropriate
policy action, it could affirm the ratings at the current level.