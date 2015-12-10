TRANI, Italy Dec 10 Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan told a court on Thursday that a double downgrade of
Italy's credit ratings in 2011 and 2012 had hurt EU fund-raising
efforts but he did not see it as part of a "generalised attack"
on euro zone countries.
Standard & Poor's decided to downgrade Italy's sovereign
ratings twice in swift succession despite government reform
efforts.
Five current and former S&P officials are on trial in the
southern Italian city of Trani for alleged market manipulation
after the downgrades were annnounced during trading hours,
causing heavy losses on stock and bond markets.
The officials and the ratings agency deny wrongdoing.
Giving evidence in the trial, Padoan said that at the time
of the downgrades, Italy's then government headed by Mario Monti
had introduced "very important measures" that helped strengthen
the economy.
"I was not surprised by the downgrades given to many euro
zone countries, but I was surprised by the double downgrade for
Italy," said Padoan, who was chief economist at the Organisation
for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) at the time.
Asked by the prosecutor if the downgrades represented a
"generalised attack" on euro zone countries, Padoan said he
would not use such a term.
"However, the downgrades weakened the countries. The double
downgrade prevented the European Social Fund from financing
itself on the markets," he said.
The probe into alleged market manipulation and abuse of
privileged information highlights the widespread frustration
felt in Italy over the role of international credit ratings
agencies in responding to the global financial crisis.
Steep ratings downgrades were blamed by many in Italy for
undermining confidence in its 2 trillion euro public debt,
potentially pushing it towards the kind of disaster that
engulfed Greece.
Standard & Poor's downgraded Italy's sovereign debt in
September 2011 to an A rating and in January 2012 lowered it
again to BBB+. The cuts helped push up borrowing costs.
Since then, it has shunted the credit rating yet lower, to
BBB-, just one notch above junk.
(Reporting by Vincenzo Damiano; Writing by Crispian Balmer;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)