ROME, April 11 Italy's one-year borrowing costs
jumped on Wednesday mostly because of contagion tied to fears
over Spain's budget troubles, the Italian Treasury's head of
debt management Maria Cannata said at a conference.
She said she was not concerned about demand for Italian
debt, and that she hoped Thursday's auction of longer-term bonds
would go better.
On Wednesday, Rome paid 2.84 percent to sell one-year debt,
up from 1.405 percent at the previous auction in mid-March,
reaching the highest level since December.
Italy will start issuing more longer term debt once market
conditions "normalise", Cannata said.