MILAN, Sept 10 Italy has raised 462 million euros ($518 million) from the sale of spectrum to Telecom Italia and Vodafone that will be used for 4G mobile phone services.

In a statement on Thursday, the country's industry ministry said Telecom Italia bought frequencies for 230.3 million euros and Vodafone for 231.9 million euros. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)