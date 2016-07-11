ROME, July 11 Italy's treasury aims to approve a
decree offering banks a state guarantee to help them sell their
bad loans by the beginning of August, a source close to the
matter said on Monday.
In February the government reached an agreement with the
European Commission on the creation of the scheme to enable
domestic banks to offload non-performing loans.
For the scheme to be operational the government needs to
approve a decree spelling out the technical detail of the
guarantee.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Luca Trogni)