ROME Dec 17 Italian state lender Cassa Depositi
e Prestiti does not rule out investing in Telecom Italia
if talks between the latter and CDP-controlled firm
Metroweb over joining forces to build an ultrafast nationwide
fibre optic network succeeds, its chairman said.
Metroweb, a small fibre optic company controlled by
infrastructure fund F2i and CDP, has long been seen as the
corporate vehicle for realising the Italian government's
multi-billion-euro plan for the nationwide fibre network.
The plan has initially stalled due to difficulties in
bringing the former monopoly network operator Telecom Italia on
board, but talks between the two companies have picked up again
in recent weeks.
CDP Chairman Claudio Costamagna said on Thursday that
Telecom Italia and Metroweb were in talks on bringing the
ultrafast network to 250 Italian towns and should the project
succeed, it could lead to "moves on shareholder structure".
Costamagna declined to clarify whether this meant CDP taking
a stake in Telecom Italia.
"I am used to acting first and then talking about what I
have done," he told reporters during a presentation of the
lender's new business plan.
Telecom Italia has attracting the interest of various
foreign investors this year, led by French media group Vivendi
with a 20.5 percent stake, while French telecoms
entrepreneur Xavier Niel has acquired call options on shares
relating to just over 15 percent.
This week Vivendi cemented its interest in the Italian
company by winning a vote to appoint four representatives to its
board, giving it a direct say over its strategy.
