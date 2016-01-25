(Recasts with state broadcaster saying man arrested with toy
gun)
ROME Jan 25 Police briefly evacuated Italy's
main railway station on Monday after reports of a man with a gun
in the building in central Rome.
There were no reports of any shots being fired and state
broadcaster RAI later said a man had been stopped with a toy gun
at a different train station in the city.
Normal service at the main station was halted for 27 minutes
and the platforms were evacuated, railway operator Ferrovie
dello Stato said on its news website and Twitter feed. Police
did not say whether anyone had been arrested there.
Rome is on high security alert because of a 48-hour visit to
the city by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The Iranian
delegation was attending an event far from the station at the
time of the alert.
Along with many other European countries, Rome raised its
security alert last year after gun and bomb attacks killed 130
in Paris. No specific threat to Italy has been officially
reported.
(Writing by Crispian Balmer and Isla Binnie; Editing by Alison
Williams and Alison Williams)