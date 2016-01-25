ROME Jan 25 Italy's main railway station
reopened on Monday after police briefly evacuated the huge
terminus following reports that an armed man was in the
building, the state railways said.
There were no reports of any shots being fired and it was
not clear if anyone had been arrested. Il Messaggero newspaper
said the alarm was triggered when a suspect package was found in
the station.
Rome is on high security alert because of a 48-hour visit to
the city by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The Iranian
delegation was attending an event far from the station at the
time of the alert.
