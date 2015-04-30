ROME, April 30 Italy's Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan on Thursday signed a decree to guarantee a bridge
loan of 400 million euros ($448 million) to finance the
environmental clean-up of the troubled Ilva steel plant.
State-owned lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti,
Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Popolare will make
the loan to Ilva, according to a statement from the ministry.
Italy's government took full control of the Ilva plant,
Europe's biggest by output capacity, in January, putting it
under extraordinary administration to save some 16,000 jobs
after a court had sequestered much of the factory on accusations
that it failed to contain toxic emissions.
