* Both companies under administration
* Lucchini could supply slab to ILVA during plant clean-up
* Commissioners have to verify whether tie-up is economical
By Silvia Antonioli
ROME, June 28 Trade unions asked the Italian
government this week to promote a production alliance between
Italy's two largest steel producers, ILVA and Lucchini, to help
the troubled firms stave off further declines.
The Italian steel sector, the second largest in Europe after
Germany, has been hard hit by a drop in demand that has been
exacerbated by tough austerity policies. Its output contracted
by more than 11 percent in May from a year before.
"Only by pushing forward production integration among the
largest Italian steel players can we think of getting out of
this tough situation. No plant can save itself on its own," said
Gianni Venturi, national coordinator for the steel sector at
union CGIL FIOM.
The government has put troubled producers ILVA and Lucchini
under "special administration", a procedure designed to save
large companies and avoid big job losses.
Earlier this month, it appointed restructuring specialist
Enrico Bondi as special commissioner to run ILVA and oversee a
two-year cleanup of its plant in the southern Italian city of
Taranto at the centre of an environmental scandal.
Lucchini, Italy's second-largest producer, was placed under
special administration late last year after being declared
insolvent.
Italy's top union bosses suggested in a meeting with
industry and government officials this week that Lucchini should
boost production in order to supply semi-finished products to
ILVA's Taranto plant to fill the gap while the plant cuts
production to carry out the clean-up.
Lucchini's plant in Piombino, Tuscany, which is currently
producing below its maximum capacity due to lack of funding,
could produce steel slab to be re-rolled at the ILVA processing
facility, the unions proposed.
"Other European steelmakers are only waiting for the death
of the Piombino and Taranto plant to steal their customers, but
with this play we could maintain the Italian steel sector
alive," Piombino-based FIOM union representative Mirko Lami
said.
State Secretary for economic development, Claudio De
Vincenti, said the commissioners in charge of the two companies
would have to determine whether such cooperation is possible.
ILVA's production has fallen by about 25 percent since
prosecutors ordered the partial closure of the plant a year ago
following damning environmental reports.
Many of its customers including its largest - steel
manufacturer Marcegaglia - had to rely more on foreign suppliers
to fill the gap.
"From a technical point of view the unions' proposal could
work, as Lucchini has supplied ILVA with slab in the past,"
Marcegaglia Chief Executive Antonio Marcegaglia said.
"But they have to consider whether it is economically viable
and whether the market conditions will require ILVA to push for
a high production level," he said.
Antonioli Gozzi, head of Italian steelmakers association
Federacciai, echoed Marcegaglia's concerns.
"I think developing production synergies between the Taranto
and the Piombino plant is feasible only if it makes economic
sense. I believe the two commissioners will talk to verify
whether such an idea is plausible," Gozzi said.
(editing by Jane Baird)