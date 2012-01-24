MILAN Jan 24 Workers at Italian steelmaker Lucchini's iron and coke producing unit in Trieste went on a one-day strike on Tuesday to protest against plans to halt the plant, labour unions said.

Lucchini Group, controlled by Alexei Mordashov, the majority stakeholder of Russian steel maker Severstal, has told the unions it could stop production at the Ferriera Servola plant in Trieste, north-east Italy, from Feb. 1 as it is owed an unpaid bill of about 45 million euros ($58.71 million)

Urging Lucchini to find a solution to keep the plant running, Servola workers have decided to down tools in an industrial action on Tuesday, FIM, FIOM, UILM and FAILMS unions said in a joint statement.

The strike started on Tuesday, an employee of the plant told Reuters.

In the meantime, Lucchini management and representatives of a company which had not been paying Lucchini since July, according to the steel company, are meeting in Trieste trying to find the solution, unions and a company source said.

Shutdown of the Trieste plant would hit the entire group, unions say.

The Trieste plant produces about 500,000 tonnes of pig iron and also coke, part of which goes to the Lucchini's main Piombino plant, in the northern part of Italy, to be processed into steel, with the remaining volume sold on the international market.

($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Keiron Henderson)