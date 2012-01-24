* Debtor agreed to pay 12 million euros-unions

* Lucchini appoints advisor to restart sale process

* Lucchini meets unions, Italian government on Feb 2 (Releads; adds meeting outcome, comments)

LONDON AND MILAN, Jan 24 Italian steelmaker Lucchini went back on a decision to close its iron and coke producing unit in Trieste after a debtor said it would pay part of the money it owed, union officials said on Tuesday.

The managing director at the Italian steel mill, Marcello Calcagni, had told unions last week the company might have to halt production at its Trieste plant on Feb. 1 due to lack of liquidity, because it was owed an unpaid bill of about 45 million euros ($58 million).

The management of Lucchini met the executives of the debtor company on Tuesday, facilitated by the local authority.

"The meeting had a moderately positive outcome: it was agreed that (the debtor) will pay 12 million euros, and Lucchini withdrew the threat to halt the plant," said Vittorio Bardi, national coordinator for steel at Italian union CGIL-FIOM.

"There will be further descussions between the two companies to try and solve the dispute about the remaining bill of more than 30 million euros," he added.

Lucchini itself could not immediately be reached for comment.

Workers at the Trieste plant held a one-day strike on Tuesday to protest the plan to close it.

The plant produces about 500,000 tonnes of pig iron and also coke, part of which goes to Lucchini's main Piombino plant, in the northern part of Italy to be processed into steel, with the remaining volume sold on the international market.

SALE ATTEMPTS

In December, Lucchini reached a final agreement with shareholders and creditor banks on the restructuring of a 720 million euro debt load after it had been locked for months in debt restructuring talks.

In the new year, Lucchini has appointed an adviser to start the sale process, a source familiar with the situation said.

On Feb. 2 Lucchini management will meet unions and members of the Italian government to discuss the developments of the sale process, Bardi said.

In 2005, Russian steelmaker Severstal acquired a majority stake in the Italian steel producer, previously owned by the Lucchini family.

In 2010 the Russian company sold the majority stake to Severstal's owner, Russia's second-richest man Alexei Mordashov, for 1 euro, to facilitate the sale of the debt-burdened company to a third party.

The Lucchini Group, which had included Italian and French business units, produced about 2.4 million tonnes of steel in 2010.

Last summer Lucchini sold its French business unit, Ascometal, to U.S.-based Apollo Global Management in a move that helped to reduce its debt. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova and Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jane Baird)