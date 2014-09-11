(Adds details)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Sept 11 Italian steelmaker Lucchini said
on Thursday that it has received a binding offer from India's
JSW Steel for its core assets in Piombino and is
considering the offer.
Lucchini, Italy's second-largest steel plant by capacity,
was previously owned by Russia's Severstal and its
biggest shareholder, Russian businessman Alexei Mordashov, but
it was declared insolvent in 2012 and placed under special
administration after falling victim to the plunge in European
demand for steel since 2008.
The Piombino plant on the Tuscan coast include a blast
furnace, a steel mill, a coke plant, three re-rolling mills and
facilities at the port.
The company declined to say whether the offer by JSW Steel,
controlled by billionaire Sajjan Jindal, included all assets or
just some.
Industry sources have said that Jindal's plan was for
Lucchini to process steel made elsewhere but the leading labour
union has expressed opposition to any piecemeal sale.
JSW was left as the only bidder for Piombino when Jindal
Steel and Power, controlled by Sajjan's brother
Naveen, pulled out after showing initial interest.
The company also announced it has signed a preliminary
contract for the sale of its Trieste plant to Italian steel
producer Arvedi.
The Trieste plant, in the northeast Italian port city can
produce about 500,000 tonnes of pig iron and also coke.
For its Lecco plant Lucchini has extended a deadline to
privately owned European steel producers Duferco and Feralpi to
present an improved binding offer until Oct. 15. An initial
offer made jointly by Duferco and Feralpi about a month ago was
deemed unsatisfactory.
Lucchini can produce about 2.5 million tonnes of steel a
year.
JSW Steel is also in the running to buy Italy's largest
steel plant, Ilva, according to sources.
Other parties to have expressed an interest in Ilva include
the world's largest steelamker, ArcelorMittal and
privately-owned firm Marcegaglia.
