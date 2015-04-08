By Maytaal Angel
| LONDON, April 8
LONDON, April 8 Italy's Lecco steel rolling
mill, formerly owned by the country's second-largest steelmaker
Lucchini, will restart production in May and will hire nearly
100 staff including former employees currently under redundancy
contracts.
Lucchini was previously owned by Russia's Severstal
but was placed under special administration in 2012,
battered by stiff competition from Asia and depressed demand
following the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
The company sold the Lecco mill in the country's north to
privately-owned steelmakers Duferco and Feralpi late last year,
after selling its core steel plant in Piombino on the Tuscan
coast to Algerian conglomerate Cevital.
Steel prices ST-CRU-IDX are currently at their lowest
level in nearly six years, pressured by over-supply globally and
demand that has yet to fully recover from the 2008-9 crisis.
As such, while the restart of the Lecco mill will be
welcomed by an Italian government struggling to pull the country
out of recession, rival steelmakers will be less pleased.
Duferco and Feralpi said on Wednesday they had formed a new
company, Caleotto SpA, to own and operate the Lecco mill, rehire
74 staff who were laid off by Lucchini and employ an extra 10
staff.
The new owners also plan to invest more than 5 million euros
($5.4 million) between now and 2019 in the plant.
Italy's steel sector is Europe's second-largest after
Germany but has been hard hit by post financial crisis austerity
measures imposed on the country.
($1 = 0.9246 euros)
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Silvia Antonioli and
Mark Potter)