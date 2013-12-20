UPDATE 3-Akzo could face investor revolt for blocking talks, PPG says
* Akzo says PPG's proposals are "unacceptable" (Updates to clarify how Akzo's anti-takeover defence mechanism works in final paragraph)
BARI, Italy Dec 20 Italy's top appeals court on Friday reversed a seizure order for assets worth 8.1 billion euros ($11 billion) from the Riva family that owns steel group ILVA, a judicial source said.
A judge in the southern city of Taranto ordered the seizure in May in connection with allegations of environmental crimes, but the high court said the family needed access to the assets to upgrade the ILVA Taranto plant, the source said.
The plant, Europe's largest, is in the middle of a two-year clean-up operation and has been under special administration after prosecutors said that toxic emissions had caused abnormally high levels of cancer and respiratory illness in the region.
The factory provides work for about 20,000 people, making it one of the biggest employers in a region with high unemployment and little industry. ($1 = 0.7315 euros) (Reporting by Vincenzo Damiani; Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by David Goodman)
* Akzo says PPG's proposals are "unacceptable" (Updates to clarify how Akzo's anti-takeover defence mechanism works in final paragraph)
SANTIAGO, April 5 Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
* Old Mutual top FTSE loser on South Africa woes (Adds details, closing prices)