* At least three hurt during protest - police
* Workers marched in capital to protest 550 planned job cuts
* Government seeking to mediate compromise to save jobs
By Francesca Piscioneri
ROME, Oct 29 At least three people were injured
in clashes with police in Rome on Wednesday, police said, as
union officials and workers from a ThyssenKrupp AG
steel plant in central Italy marched to protest against planned
job cuts.
The German industrial group said earlier this month it would
cut 550 jobs at the factory, but Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
government is seeking to mediate a last-ditch
compromise.
Police in riot gear confronted protesters near the German
embassy, where a delegation of workers had earlier met with an
embassy official.
Marco Bentivogli, secretary of the Cisl union whose members
include some of those at the steel plant, said four workers and
an unspecified number of union officials were injured in what he
called an unjustified charge by police against a peaceful march.
Lawmaker Giorgio Airaudo, a former union official, said in a
Tweet a total of five had been injured by "police clubs".
Police said they had been forced to stop an attempt by
protesters to break through a cordon and occupy the central
train station, according to a statement. While three protesters
were taken to hospital for treatment, some officers had been hit
by bottles and rocks, the statement said.
The government, focus of a union rally against proposed
labour market reforms at the weekend, said it remained committed
to dealing with the crisis at ThyssenKrupp's Acciai Speciali
Terni (AST) plant, according to a statement.
JOB LOSSES
Industry Minister Federica Guidi met earlier with AST Chief
Executive Lucia Morselli and also talked to Maurizio Landini,
leader of the Cgil union, who led the march to the ministry.
Guidi is taking an active role in the talks in an attempt to
stem job losses as Italian unemployment soars above 12 percent,
a level last seen in the 1970s.
With the ThyssenKrupp unit seeking to lower costs by 100
million euros per year, Guidi said in testimony to parliament
after the street clash that she is working on a deal that would
limit job cuts to a maximum of 290 over the next two years.
The company can benefit from energy subsidies to help reduce
costs, she said, and expenses could be further lowered if the
factory shuts one of its two kilns, shifting some workers into
"cold" finishing processes, an option that unions have opposed.
"I have not given up on the possibility of a compromise,"
Guidi told lawmakers.
With relations between Renzi's government and labour unions
already strained by his proposed relaxation of labour rules, the
government pledged to look into the police actions earlier in
the day, a statement said.
The global stainless steel market has been squeezed by
overcapacity and the Italian steel industry - the second-biggest
in Europe after Germany's - is struggling to cope with falling
demand in the midst of a three-year slump.
ThyssenKrupp took over AST earlier this year as part of a
deal in which it sold its main stainless steel business Inoxum
to Finland's Outokumpu.
