(Adds details and background)
ROME Oct 9 German industrial group ThyssenKrupp
said on Thursday it had started procedures to cut 550
jobs at its Italian stainless steel plant after talks between
unions and the company broke down overnight.
In a statement, the company said the two sides were unable
to reach a common solution to restructure the loss-making Acciai
Speciali Terni (AST) plant in central Italy.
However, under Italian law the company and the unions have
three months to negotiate further and the number of job cuts
could come down, Andrea Giustinelli, a spokesman for
ThyssenKrupp's AST, said.
Metalworkers union FIOM put out a tweet announcing plans for
a 24-hour strike at the plant, which employs 2,600 people.
Last month, the company agreed to halt planned job cuts
after strikes at loss-making AST, which ThyssenKrupp is looking
to sell as part of its strategy to get out of the stainless
steel business.
The global stainless steel market has been squeezed by
overcapacity, and the Italian steel industry - the
second-biggest in Europe after Germany - is struggling to cope
with falling demand in the country's third recession in six
years.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has taken
an active part in the talks in an attempt to stem job losses as
unemployment across the country has shot above 12 percent, a
level last seen in the 1970s.
ThyssenKrupp took over Acciai Speciali Terni earlier this
year as part of a deal in which it sold its main stainless steel
business Inoxum to Finland's Outokumpu.
If no agreement is reached to lower job cuts in the next
three months, then workers could benefit from a state-funded
furlough programme and other unemployment benefits, the company
said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7848 euro)
(Reporting by Alessandra Galloni, Massimiliano Di Giorgio;
writing by Steve Scherer)