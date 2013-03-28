* Italian regulator had blocked use of Stamina therapy
* Minister issued decree allowing 32 patients to continue
use
* Scientists say move creates dangerous precedent
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, March 28 Scientists have criticised an
Italian government decree allowing a group of terminally-ill
patients to continue using an unproven stem cell treatment,
saying such therapies may cause harm and risk exploiting
desperate people.
The treatment, created by the privately-owned Stamina
Foundation, was banned by Italian medicines regulator AIFA last
year after it inspected their laboratories, leading to a series
of legal challenges by families of patients.
In early March, Health Minister Renato Balduzzi allowed a
terminally ill child to continue using the Stamina treatment
after hearing the emotional pleas of her parents.
The Health Ministry then issued an official decree on March
21 allowing 32 patients, mainly children, already using the
treatment to continue it.
Scientists from around Europe released a statement on
Thursday criticising the decree, warning that Balduzzi was
"riding roughshod over existing European licensing criteria",
failing to protect patients from exploitation and ignoring the
need for sound evidence that therapies are effective.
"These unproven and ill-prepared stem cell therapies, for
which there is no scientific basis, will do nothing for patients
and their families except make them poorer," said Charles
ffrench-Constant from the University of Edinburgh's Centre for
Regenerative Medicine.
"DANGEROUS PRECEDENT"
Advocates of the therapy say strict regulations work in
favour of big drug companies with their portfolio of blockbuster
treatments, reducing the pool of potential competitors. But
scientists said Stamina's treatment was unproven and risky.
"There is no rationale for this and no evidence that these
procedures are not dangerous for patients," said Professor
Michele De Luca of the University of Modena.
"This creates a dangerous precedent," he said, adding that
anyone could use media pressure and take advantage of patients'
hopes of skirting normal evidence-based procedures.
Stem cells are the body's mother cells and can self-renew or
multiply while maintaining the ability to transform into any
type of cell.
Stem cell therapy involves introducing new adult stem cells
into damaged tissue to treat disease. A number of therapies
exist but many remain at the experimental stage.
Several judges presiding over the cases brought by patients'
families ruled the Stamina treatment should be available under a
law that permits the use of unproven therapies for patients who
are dying and have no other options.
Supporters of the therapy have held rallies calling for it
to be made available to anyone with an incurable disease. One
woman staging a near-naked protest in a Rome square with "yes to
life, yes to Stamina" scrawled on her body.
Scientists warned that a complication or death as a result
of such an untested therapy could become an obstacle for the
advancement of all stem cell therapies.
"This would include some of the more promising therapies
that have a strong scientific rationale for working in patients
with certain types of disorders such as Parkinson's disease,"
said Roger Barker, Professor of Clinical Neuroscience at the
University of Cambridge.
(Editing by Rosalind Russell)