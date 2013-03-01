* Levy on cash market trades kicks off
* Follows launch of similar French tax last August
* Heralds even tougher EU-11 tax from 2014
By Simon Jessop and Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 1 Italy launched a tax on share
trades on Friday that slashed equity volumes and sparked a
stocks sell-off in a sign of what could happen if a planned
European levy on financial dealings comes into force.
The tax, introduced less than a year before the broader
11-country proposal is due to bite, is the latest blow for
beleaguered Italian equities after weeks of political drama,
which culminated in an inconclusive election last weekend.
By 1120 GMT, volumes traded in the blue-chip FTSE MIB index
were 30 percent of their 90-day daily average, lagging
activity on Germany's DAX by around two-fifths and the
UK's FTSE 100 by two-thirds.
The slide in volume contributed to a marked index
underperformance, with the FTSE MIB down 1.6 percent against
falls of 0.8 percent for the DAX and 0.4 percent for the FTSE.
"We know of two or three firms who ... have instructed us to
essentially bar them from trading Italian securities -- banks
who want to protect their clients from the tax," Jerry Avenell,
co-head of sales at the BATS Chi-X Europe exchange, said.
"That's a really bad signal for Europe Plc. If that's the
impact of the (Italian) transaction tax, what are the
implications for the much broader (European) transaction tax for
investment in European companies?" he added.
Critics of the European Commission's proposed tax, which is
intended to make banks pay for aid they received in the
financial crisis, have said it, too, would cut volumes, lead to
double taxation on some deals and, ultimately, hit savers.
The Italian tax follows the introduction of a cash market
levy in France last August, which cut volumes on the CAC-40
by 20 percent, data from Equiduct showed.
Italy also plans a tax on derivative trades from July 1,
which would be a first for the region and take the country much
closer to the even tougher rule-book envisaged by the European
Commission and due to launch in 11 countries from Jan. 1, 2014.
For now, the Italian plan covers cash-market trades in firms
valued at more than 500 million euros ($653.67 million).
Both the cash market tax and that on derivatives would
severely limit trade in Italian equities, the head of sales at a
major investment bank said.
"It's all I've been talking about for the past three days...
my personal, anecdotal estimate? I think a 30 percent fall in
traded volumes on Italian equities would not be a surprise."
DERIVATIVE LOOPHOLE
The tax, coming on the heels of post-election share price
falls and a subsequent ban on short-selling certain stocks,
delivered a fresh knock to the Italian market's appeal.
"Given that the goalposts keep moving very rapidly, there's
a lot of hesitancy over whether you can actually trade the
market properly," Knight Capital strategist Ioan Smith said.
"There is a period of uncertainty after the Italian
elections ... so with increased regulation of the FTSE MIB, that
uncertainty is being reflected by people taking money out of
Italian equity."
That rush for the exit means the FTSE MIB is down 3.6
percent year-to-date, lagging the other big developed Europe
indexes.
While it us up more than a quarter since the European
Central Bank pledged last July to protect the euro, it must
still rise 180 percent to get back to its 2007, pre-crisis high.
As when France launched its tax, some investors said they
simply switched to betting in the derivatives market, although
this time they will only be able to do so until July.
Activity in FTSE MIB futures was in line with that
in DAX futures DAX and higher than for contracts on the
London index.
However, said the head of sales at a leading investment
bank, the blow to trading that could follow the full
implementation of the Italian tax might lead other countries to
rethink the broader European tax plans.
"It's going to have such a massive impact on liquidity ... I
think it might put them (other countries) off."