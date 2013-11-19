ROME Nov 19 The death toll from storms in
Sardinia rose to at least 14 on Tuesday, with many areas still
out of reach of rescue services, the governor of the Italian
island said.
Overnight, Cyclone Cleopatra caused rivers to burst their
banks, sweeping away cars and flooding homes. A meeting of the
Italian cabinet has been called for 0900 GMT to discuss the
emergency.
Regional governor Ugo Cappellacci told SkyTG24 television
that the town of Olbia in the northeast had been flooded with
several bridges down and there was a similar situation near the
central town of Nuoro.
In addition to nine reported dead overnight, a family of
four living in a ground floor flat in an area of Olbia were
found in their home, apparently after being surprised by the
sudden explosion of water, he said.
"The situation is tragic," he said. "The hotels in Olbia are
full of people who have had to escape but there are thousands
who have damage to their homes," he said.
(Reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Naomi O'Leary and
James Mackenzie; editing by Patrick Graham)