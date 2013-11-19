* 18 dead after Cyclone Cleopatra hits Mediterranean island
* PM Letta sets aside funds to deal with "national tragedy"
* Cash-strapped regions pressured by disasters
By James Mackenzie and Naomi O'Leary
ROME, Nov 19 A cyclone killed 18 people and made
hundreds homeless as extreme rainfall flooded eastern parts of
the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, Italian authorities said
on Tuesday.
The government declared a state of emergency after Cyclone
Cleopatra dropped 450mm of rain in an hour and a half overnight,
causing rivers to burst their banks, sweeping away cars and
flooding homes across the island.
"This is a national tragedy," Prime Minister Enrico Letta
said.
Bad weather on the island was forecast to continue on
Tuesday, before clearing up on Wednesday.
The declaration of a state of emergency will allow resources
to be freed up more quickly to reach devastated areas, with
swathes of the island under muddy flood waters that covered cars
and swamped houses, displacing 2,700 according to authorities.
The mayor of Olbia, the northeastern Sardinian town among
the worst-affected areas, said the sudden flooding had burst
"like a bomb" with the same amount of water falling in 90
minutes as falls in the city of Milan in six months.
Mayor Gianni Giovannelli said houses across the area had
been left half-submerged by the floods and rescuers were still
searching for possible victims.
"We've just found a dead child we had been searching all
night for," he told SkyTG24 television.
Residents told of narrow escapes as sudden floods of water
surged into their houses.
"We managed to open the door with all this water inside, it
was just devastating. The kids didn't have anything, they were
naked, naked, they managed to get out by the back stairs," Olbia
resident Francesco Brandano said.
"Everything is wet, everything needs to be thrown away.
Everything is gone, documents, everything. We haven't got
anything left."
EMERGENCY FUNDS
The government set aside 20 million euros ($27 million) in
immediate emergency funds to help the rescue and clean-up work.
The regional government of Sardinia separately approved 5
million euros in aid funds.
But the disaster raised questions about how well prepared
Italy's cash-strapped local governments, under increasing
financial pressure after more than two years or recession, are
to deal with sudden emergencies.
"We're facing an exceptional event here which has put our
system of territorial planning and management into crisis," said
Antonello Frau, deputy head of the island's geological service.
"We really have to assess how we manage these situations,
which are becoming more frequent."
Flooding and landslides have been common in Italy, dominated
in many areas by rugged mountain ranges.
However Legambiente, Italy's main environmental group, said
the disaster showed there was an urgent need to step up measures
to handle floods and other disasters, a call backed by the
national geological council.
It said more than 6 million Italians faced a potential risk
from flooding but it said the risk had been made worse by
reckless building, particularly in coastal areas.
"This is not just the fault of climate change," the
association's president, Gian Vito Graziano, said in a
statement.
The Red Cross said hundreds of people had been forced out of
their homes and into temporary shelters set up in sports halls
and other centres. Several bridges were swept away in Olbia and
in the region near the central town of Nuoro.
"The situation is tragic," regional governor Ugo Cappellacci
told SkyTG24 television. "The hotels in Olbia are full of people
who have had to escape, but there are thousands who have damage
to their homes."
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
