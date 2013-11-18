ROME Nov 18 Nine people died and hundreds were
evacuated when storms tore through the Italian island of
Sardinia on Monday night, sweeping cars away and causing a
bridge to collapse, local media reported.
Television pictures showed torrential rain, with streets
submerged in muddy floodwaters and rivers bursting their banks.
"We're at maximum alert," Giorgio Cicalo, an official from
the Civil Protection Authority in Sardinia told RAI state
television. "We haven't seen a situation as extreme as this,
perhaps for decades. Especially because it's been across the
whole island."
Local newspapers Unione Sarda and Nuova Sardegna reported in
their online editions that nine people had been killed with the
storm still raging but it was not immediately possible to
confirm the figure with local officials.
"I can't confirm the figures but there have certainly been
dead and there are missing," Gianni Giovannelli, the mayor of
Olbia, a town in the island's northeast which was among the
worst affected areas, told Rai 3 television.
According to local media reports, one police officer was
killed and three of his colleagues were injured when a bridge
collapsed. In another incident, a woman and her daughter were
drowned when their car was tipped on its side by the flood.
There was heavy rain across northern Italy as well as in the
south with high winds and flooding in coastal areas, the Civil
Protection Authority said.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Sandra Maler)