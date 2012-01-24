MILAN Jan 24 A demonstrator taking part
in a truck drivers' protest against rising fuel costs in the
northern Italian town of Asti was run over and killed in an
apparent accident on Tuesday, police said.
The Italian man was run over by a truck driven by a German,
the police said.
Truck drivers in Italy have blocked roads up and down the
country over government reforms, part of measures to open up
competition in protected sectors including transport to create
more jobs.
Railway workers, petrol station owners, pharmacists and
lawyers say they will also strike, underlining growing
opposition to Prime Minisnter Mario Monti's measures to rein in
a debt crisis and spur growth.
The truckers' demands include easier rules on claiming
reimbursement of excise duties on fuel, caps on insurance costs
and a crackdown on unlicensed transport operators.
On Monday, a spokesman for Fiat said four of its
factories in Italy would halt production starting on Tuesday.