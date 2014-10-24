(Adds Renzi comment)
By Isla Binnie
ROME Oct 24 Striking workers took to the
streets in cities across Italy on Friday to protest against cuts
to public services and labour reforms proposed by Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi.
The stoppages mainly affected the transport sector, with
train and public bus travel disrupted and the budget airline
EasyJet warning of possible cancellations after the USB
union called a 24-hour strike.
The protests were a prelude to a larger series of rallies
called by Italy's biggest union, the CGIL, for Saturday.
Renzi won backing in late September for proposals to change
job protection rules that critics say deter companies from
hiring new staff, contributing to chronic economic malaise.
Posters plastered around Rome and other Italian cities
showed Renzi along with Fiat Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne and Public Administration Minister Marianna Madia
with the slogan: "Let's send them home for just cause!"
European policymakers have applauded Renzi's proposals,
which also aim to mend a labour market divide between
"precarious" young workers with few employment rights and older
employees whose jobs are rigidly protected.
Unions and left-wing members of Renzi's own Democratic Party
say the proposals undermine workers' rights and do nothing to
address the underlying causes of decades of economic stagnation.
The protests also feed into wider discontent about the
austerity policies, including heavy public spending cuts,
adopted by governments to meet European Union budget rules.
Renzi said in a televised interview later on Friday that he
respected the CGIL, but the planned demonstration did not
discourage him.
"The days when a street protest could block the government
are gone. We won't budge a centimetre," Renzi told the La7
channel from a political meeting in the central Italian town of
Florence, where he used to be mayor.
The CGIL has likened Renzi to Margaret Thatcher, the former
British prime minister who fought to weaken trade unions during
the 1980s.
Rome's public transport agency ATAC said that as of 1030 GMT
on Friday, 14 percent of its employees had participated in the
strike. Interruptions to local transport services were also
reported in other cities.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Tom Heneghan/Ruth
Pitchford)